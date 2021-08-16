Jack Mitchell’s campaign of terror saw him leave a trail of destruction before he found guidance from the Bible.

The 26-year-old from Havant first fell foul of the law on June 13, 2020, when he targeted a prison officer when in custody at Winchester after being arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Mitchell became angry when in isolation after ‘telling people he had Covid symptoms’.

As his fury boiled over, Mitchell spat at a prison officer who was able to ‘jump out of the way’.

The defendant embarked on further hellraising behaviour on October 29 outside Tesco in Gunwharf Quays when he approached the store having apparently been attacked before he ‘tried to get in’ after it had closed.

‘The defendant asked to come in and said he had been attacked before a security officer directed him to the main area at Gunwharf,’ prosecutor Beverley Cherrill said.

‘He began to kick the glass door which smashed. Security tried to deal with it by restraining him and calling police.

‘The defendant then spat at the security officer with phlegm and blood ending up on his face in the middle of a pandemic.

‘As a police officer was arresting (Mitchell) he also spat at the officer, which landed on his sleeve. The defendant told the officer he was Covid positive - increasing the psychological harm to both victims.’

The court heard how on November 8 the defendant attacked his pregnant partner and damaged a television at a hotel.

‘Staff heard a disturbance and heard (Mitchell’s partner) say: “You’ve hit me five times in the stomach. Do you want me to lose this baby?”

‘Staff then entered the room before Mr Mitchell said: “If you want to see domestic violence then I will show.”

‘He then threw a saucepan at his girlfriend's head which fortunately missed her and crashed into a TV.’

On May 4, 2021, Mitchell also assaulted his then partner after he turned up at the address saying he had nowhere to live.

After the woman threatened to call the police Mitchell ‘snatched the phone out of her hand and pushed her to the ground’ before leaving the property.

The victim, in her statement, said Mitchell’s behaviour had caused her anxiety especially because she was pregnant and led to her having high blood pressure. The woman admitted she did ‘not feel safe in her own home’.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested after male cyclist dies in crash

Helen Easterbrook, defending, said Mitchell had transformed since spending three months in custody while waiting for his court appearance. ‘He came across the Bible and has showed remorse to everyone involved,’ she said.

Judge Keith Cutler CBE told Mitchell ‘you can’t go round spitting at people...it is very unpleasant’, before adding: ‘It is your anger you need to control. Once you deal with that you won’t be coming back to court.’

Mitchell, of Soberton Road, was handed a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days and a five-year restraining order for two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating, common assault, theft, and failing to surrender.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron