Portsmouth teenager arrested after boy attacked on bus by attacker carrying knife in Bitterne
Officers investigating the assault of a teenager on a bus in Bitterne have now charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At approximately 12.15pm on Friday (10 November) a 17-year-old boy was approached by another boy, who was carrying a knife, on the number 16 Bluestar bus.
"The victim was assaulted by being punched in the face and the offender then got off the bus and left the area along Bitterne Road. The victim suffered swelling to his face. He wasn’t injured by the knife.”
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with these offences.
He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday 15 November) and has been remanded into custody to appear at Southampton Magisatrates' Court on Monday (20 November).