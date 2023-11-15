A Portsmouth teenager has been charged after a boy was assaulted on a bus – by an attacker carrying a knife.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating the assault of a teenager on a bus in Bitterne have now charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “At approximately 12.15pm on Friday (10 November) a 17-year-old boy was approached by another boy, who was carrying a knife, on the number 16 Bluestar bus.

NOW READ: Gosport woman who burgled Portsmouth home jailed

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim was assaulted by being punched in the face and the offender then got off the bus and left the area along Bitterne Road. The victim suffered swelling to his face. He wasn’t injured by the knife.”

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth, on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of Class B.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with these offences.