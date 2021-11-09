Portsmouth teenager denies stabbing boy, 17, in chest and is remanded in custody until March trial
A MAN who denied stabbing a teenager has been remanded into custody until March when his trial takes place.
Abdulalazim Ahmed, 18, of Washington Road, Buckland, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.He was charged after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in the early hours of Monday November 1 in Telephone Road, Southsea.
Six others were arrested and released under investigation.
The stabbing victim was taken to hospital but is now in a stable condition, Hampshire police previously said.
The trial will take place on March 21.