Portsmouth teenager denies stabbing boy, 17, in chest and is remanded in custody until March trial

A MAN who denied stabbing a teenager has been remanded into custody until March when his trial takes place.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:55 am

Abdulalazim Ahmed, 18, of Washington Road, Buckland, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.He was charged after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in the early hours of Monday November 1 in Telephone Road, Southsea.

Six others were arrested and released under investigation.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital but is now in a stable condition, Hampshire police previously said.

The trial will take place on March 21.

