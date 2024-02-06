Southsea firefighters rush to Tangier Road after car crashes into lamppost - emergency incident
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a collision after a car crashed into a lamppost this evening.
Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station rushed to the scene just after 5.00pm on Tuesday, February 6.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Southsea firefighters have been alerted to an incident on Tangiers Road following reports of a car crashing into a lamppost were received by the HIWFRS Control Room shortly after 5pm."
More details to follow.