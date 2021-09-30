It has been reported that 30,000 litres of diesel was stolen from the Portsmouth Truckstop on Walton Road, Farlington, which is said to be £45,000 worth of fuel.

The theft, caught on CCTV, is thought to have taken place between 1am and 2.30am on Saturday.

Video footage is said to show a person climbing onto one of the fuel tankers based on the site, and placing a pipe into it.



Later, fuel readings showed that thousands of litres of fuel had been taken.

Hampshire police said that it is investigating after receiving a report of the theft on September 28.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are investigating all lines of enquiry available to us to identify those responsible and we would ask anyone with information about this incident to call us on 101, quoting 44210390323.’

