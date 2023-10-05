Portsmouth true crime stories to be screened on Shots! TV channel this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 between 2.25pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, October 7.

Each episode has been put together by The News and they all feature notorious crimes.

The first, starting at 2.25pm, is that of the infamous ‘body in the bag’ murder of David Guy who was killed by his friend David Hilder. It began after a group of students came across a torso wrapped in a pink shower curtain stuffed inside a plastic bin in Southsea. Three days later police found a pair of legs at another spot on the beach after forensic teams were seen combing the area and taping off locations.

The second is the case of Victor Farrant, starting at 2.45pm. Farrant was Britain’s most notorious fugitive following the brutal murder of accountant Glenda Hoskins at her home in 1996.