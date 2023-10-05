News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Portsmouth true crime stories to be screened on Shots! TV channel this weekend

Three major crimes in Portsmouth are to feature in a new crime series to be screened on TV this weekend.
By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of three cases which sent shockwaves across the city including the infamous ‘body in the bag’ murder of David Guy by his friend. The other crimes to be featured is the mystery surrounding the death of spy Buster Crabb and the case of Victor Farrant who was once the country’s biggest fugitive after a murder in Port Solent.

The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 between 2.25pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, October 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each episode has been put together by The News and they all feature notorious crimes.

Three Portsmouth true crime stories will be featured on Shots! TV this weekendThree Portsmouth true crime stories will be featured on Shots! TV this weekend
Three Portsmouth true crime stories will be featured on Shots! TV this weekend
Most Popular

The first, starting at 2.25pm, is that of the infamous ‘body in the bag’ murder of David Guy who was killed by his friend David Hilder. It began after a group of students came across a torso wrapped in a pink shower curtain stuffed inside a plastic bin in Southsea. Three days later police found a pair of legs at another spot on the beach after forensic teams were seen combing the area and taping off locations.

The second is the case of Victor Farrant, starting at 2.45pm. Farrant was Britain’s most notorious fugitive following the brutal murder of accountant Glenda Hoskins at her home in 1996.

The third episode starts at 3.05pm and follows the mystery surrounding the death of Lionel ‘Buster’ Crabb – last seen in Portsmouth nearly 70 years ago – is one of the most famous spy disappearances in the UK.