News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Portsmouth woman, 40, investigated for handling stolen goods including designer sunglasses, designer shoes, alcohol and meat

A woman is being investigated for handling stolen goods including designer sunglasses, designer shoes, alcohol and meat.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST

The 40-year-old woman from Fratton was arrested by officers in April following a series of raids across Portsmouth.

READ NOW: Threats to kill probe

Police said she was interviewed under caution regarding handling stolen goods after a “number of designer sunglasses, designer shoes, alcohol and meat items are among suspected stolen goods seized by officers”.

Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police operation in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Pictured: Police presence at a property in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No charges have yet been brought as officers continue their probe. A police spokesman said: “An investigation continues. No other update to provide at this time.”

Police, who were joined by The News, carried out a number of raids on April 4 resulting in a series of arrests as the force delivered a crackdown on crime around Portsmouth.

Notable captures included an arrest over a child rape, a man accused of using violence to enter a premises, and a man arrested for fraud after a male victim paid money for a service not provided.