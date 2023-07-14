Portsmouth woman, 40, investigated for handling stolen goods including designer sunglasses, designer shoes, alcohol and meat
The 40-year-old woman from Fratton was arrested by officers in April following a series of raids across Portsmouth.
Police said she was interviewed under caution regarding handling stolen goods after a “number of designer sunglasses, designer shoes, alcohol and meat items are among suspected stolen goods seized by officers”.
No charges have yet been brought as officers continue their probe. A police spokesman said: “An investigation continues. No other update to provide at this time.”
Police, who were joined by The News, carried out a number of raids on April 4 resulting in a series of arrests as the force delivered a crackdown on crime around Portsmouth.
Notable captures included an arrest over a child rape, a man accused of using violence to enter a premises, and a man arrested for fraud after a male victim paid money for a service not provided.