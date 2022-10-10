Portsmouth woman, 84, who disappeared after leaving Queen Alexandra hospital is found, say police
POLICE say a missing woman from Portsmouth has been found.
Leta Cooke, 84, was last seen at 10am this morning.
She disappeared after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital.
According to the police her disappearance had been ‘out of character’ but she has now been located.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to update that Leta Cooke has now been found.
‘As ever, thanks to everyone who helped to share our appeal.’
To report a missing person people can dial 101, or 999 in the event of an emergency.