Leta Cooke, 84, was last seen at 10am this morning.

She disappeared after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Picture: John Devlin

According to the police her disappearance had been ‘out of character’ but she has now been located.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to update that Leta Cooke has now been found.

‘As ever, thanks to everyone who helped to share our appeal.’

