Portsmouth woman, 84, who disappeared after leaving Queen Alexandra hospital is found, say police

POLICE say a missing woman from Portsmouth has been found.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:32 pm - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:55 pm

Leta Cooke, 84, was last seen at 10am this morning.

She disappeared after leaving Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Picture: John Devlin

According to the police her disappearance had been ‘out of character’ but she has now been located.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to update that Leta Cooke has now been found.

‘As ever, thanks to everyone who helped to share our appeal.’

To report a missing person people can dial 101, or 999 in the event of an emergency.