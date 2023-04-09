Portuguese man, 26, caught speeding at 104mph 'in wet conditions' on M3 in Hampshire
Police have caught a man driving at over one hundred miles an hour on a motorway.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver travelling at 104mph ‘in wet conditions’ on the M3. The force reported the incident on Twitter on Thursday.
‘104mph in the wet conditions isn't a great idea, especially passing #PCHaith like he was stood still,’ they said. ‘Driver has been reported and will be appearing at court in the near future.’
A police spokesman said the man was caught around Micheldever. ‘The incident happened on 6 April, on the M3 near the Micheldever area,’ he added. ‘A 26 year old Portuguese man from Reading was driving and was reported for excess speed on a motorway. He was dealt with via a traffic offence report.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.