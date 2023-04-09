News you can trust since 1877
Portuguese man, 26, caught speeding at 104mph 'in wet conditions' on M3 in Hampshire

Police have caught a man driving at over one hundred miles an hour on a motorway.

By Freddie Webb
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver travelling at 104mph ‘in wet conditions’ on the M3. The force reported the incident on Twitter on Thursday.

‘104mph in the wet conditions isn't a great idea, especially passing #PCHaith like he was stood still,’ they said. ‘Driver has been reported and will be appearing at court in the near future.’

A Portuguese man was caught speeding at 104mph on the M3. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.A Portuguese man was caught speeding at 104mph on the M3. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
A police spokesman said the man was caught around Micheldever. ‘The incident happened on 6 April, on the M3 near the Micheldever area,’ he added. ‘A 26 year old Portuguese man from Reading was driving and was reported for excess speed on a motorway. He was dealt with via a traffic offence report.’

