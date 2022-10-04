David Pratt, 38, stormed Coral bookmakers on Leigh Road, Eastleigh, just before 5.10pm on Friday March 25 before threatening a staff member and customers with a knife.

Pratt demanded cash from the cashier – with a quantity of cash handed over in the process – before he fled the scene.

Jailed David Pratt. Pic Hants police

Southampton Crown Court also heard how Pratt had been identified from CCTV in the Swan Centre and was seen by staff taking his face covering off after the incident – leading to his capture.

He was subsequently arrested and later charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Pratt, of Southampton Road in Eastleigh, was jailed for a total of three years and nine months.