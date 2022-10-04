'Pratt' knife-wielding robber jailed after raiding bookmakers was caught after taking face covering off
A knife-wielding robber jailed after he raided a bookmakers was caught out after he took his face covering off.
David Pratt, 38, stormed Coral bookmakers on Leigh Road, Eastleigh, just before 5.10pm on Friday March 25 before threatening a staff member and customers with a knife.
Pratt demanded cash from the cashier – with a quantity of cash handed over in the process – before he fled the scene.
Southampton Crown Court also heard how Pratt had been identified from CCTV in the Swan Centre and was seen by staff taking his face covering off after the incident – leading to his capture.
He was subsequently arrested and later charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.
Pratt, of Southampton Road in Eastleigh, was jailed for a total of three years and nine months.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge during his appearance on Tuesday at Southampton Crown Court.