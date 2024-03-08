"Predator" linked to Portsmouth who tricked girl into sex by claiming to have several personalities jailed
Joseph Head, 25, of Chase Road, Epsom, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Winchester Crown Court on February 27. Surrey Police reported on Facebook that Head has links to both Portsmouth and Hampshire.
He was found guilty of three counts of rape, and one count of sexual assault by penetration after a three-week trial - being placed on the sex offenders register for life. The victim told police the abuse took place over three months.
Head had gone to great lengths to trick the young woman into believing he had multiple personalities, and if she refused to have intercourse with him, either him or her would come to serious harm. Court heard that the 25-year-old told the victim that "J" one of his personalities, was very violent and that if she did not do exactly what he wanted, "J" would appear.
He once convinced the survivor that the different personalities had forced him to take an overdose, court heard. Jurors were told that toxicology evidence proved that this was categorically false. Head was found to be obsessed with the 2016 film Split, where the main character had dissociative identity disorder and committed violent crimes.
Officers found notes on his phone which outlined each of his personalities, their names and characteristics. Court heard that Head's psychiatric report concluded he didn't have dissociative identity disorder. Investigating officer Andy Price said; “Head is a dangerous predator who manipulated and frightened this young woman into having sex with him without her true consent.
"The unique circumstances of this case posed a challenge to the team but with the unwavering support from the survivor, a thorough investigation and dedication by the team to bring Head to justice, a conviction was secured. I would like to acknowledge the bravery of the survivor was in coming forward to us, supporting the investigation and helping keep other women safe. Although the trauma of what happened cannot be erased, I hope this outcome can give at least some measure of closure.”