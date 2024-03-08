Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joseph Head, 25, of Chase Road, Epsom, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Winchester Crown Court on February 27. Surrey Police reported on Facebook that Head has links to both Portsmouth and Hampshire.

He was found guilty of three counts of rape, and one count of sexual assault by penetration after a three-week trial - being placed on the sex offenders register for life. The victim told police the abuse took place over three months.

Joseph Head, 25, of Chase Road, Epsom - who has links to Portsmouth - has been jailed for multiple offences after tricking a woman into having sex with him by claiming to have multiple personalities. Picture: Surrey Police/Solent News and Photo Agency.

Head had gone to great lengths to trick the young woman into believing he had multiple personalities, and if she refused to have intercourse with him, either him or her would come to serious harm. Court heard that the 25-year-old told the victim that "J" one of his personalities, was very violent and that if she did not do exactly what he wanted, "J" would appear.

He once convinced the survivor that the different personalities had forced him to take an overdose, court heard. Jurors were told that toxicology evidence proved that this was categorically false. Head was found to be obsessed with the 2016 film Split, where the main character had dissociative identity disorder and committed violent crimes.

Officers found notes on his phone which outlined each of his personalities, their names and characteristics. Court heard that Head's psychiatric report concluded he didn't have dissociative identity disorder. Investigating officer Andy Price said; “Head is a dangerous predator who manipulated and frightened this young woman into having sex with him without her true consent.