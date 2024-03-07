Family "touched" by generosity of support for M27 lorry driver tragically killed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michal Kaminski. Pic: Family/Hants police

Michal Kaminski, 36, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle pile-up at junction 5 around 12.30pm on Wednesday February 21 involving his Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.

Tributes from Michal’s employer Salesmark West along with a fundraiser to support his brother Rafal were released last week with a £5,000 target. The brothers lived and worked together and were "best mates". A week-on, nearly 800 people have donated helping to raise around £15,000 so far.

Jasmin Green, who launched the Just Giving fundraiser, said: "Thank you so much to all the supporters so far. Rafal is touched by your messages and donations."

Jasmin had previously written on the fundraising page: "On Wednesday, 21 February, like always, Michal (Mike) left our yard with a smile and a bounce in his step to deliver flooring to his customers on the south coast. A few hours later, there was a horrific accident on the M27, and through no fault of his own, Mike lost his life.

“About a decade ago, Mike moved to the UK from Poland to make a new life for himself. After living in Salisbury for a few years and making friends, he asked his brother Rafal (Raf) to join him. The two brothers had set out on an adventure, and we feel privileged that they both found their way to Salesmark West. To those who knew Mike and Raf, you can see their good character. Their Mum and Dad had instilled in them the importance of hard work, respect and loyalty.

“Mike drove a van for several years, but he dreamed of being a lorry driver. Through hard work and never giving up at the tail end of last year, Mike overcame his diabetes and the language barrier and passed his HGV class 2 test.

“Mike was a man who always wore a smile and for whom nothing was too much trouble. The hole he leaves in our team and the hearts of the people who knew him can never be filled.

“A uniquely kind, generous and larger-than-life character has been snatched from us. However, the hole left in Raf's life is more than the emotional loss of a dearly loved brother. Mike and Raf rented a house and a car together and shared all the bills.

“Raf has the sad reality that he has to manage this by himself as he has also lost his financial partner. We have been blown away by the love, affection and kind words expressed about Mike, our driver, colleague and friend. As a legacy to Mike, we would love to see a financially secure future for Raf in Salisbury. To continue the journey and adventure, Mike started all those years ago.”

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing. A 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving. A 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, of drink driving, and of drug driving. A 37-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

All three have since been released on bail until 21 May while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.