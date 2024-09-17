'Predator' NHS doctor avoids prison sentence after sexually assaulting cleaner at St Mary's Hospital
Chiemedo Ikpo has been described as a ‘predator’ who took advantage of a female cleaner at St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight after sexually assaulting her in a cupboard. The court heard how Ikpo squeezed his victim’s bottom for six seconds while she was in the cleaning cupboard and the incident has resulted in the victim being ‘an absolute mess at work’.
Ikpo, 50, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was handed community service after being found guilty of sexual assault following the incident at the hospital. Portsmouth Crown Court heard the doctor was initially suspended but was then allowed to work under supervision - including in gynaecology - while waiting for his trial. He was dismissed by the hospital after his conviction in June this year, more than four years after the incident.
A statement from the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was read to the court by prosecutor Andrew Houston.
She said: “I can’t stop looking over my shoulder at work to make sure there’s no one behind me.
“I have been an absolute mess at work, crying all the time.
“It took me a while to feel safe in [the] cleaning cupboard.
“There’s been no support from the hospital. There’s been more support for Mr Ikpo than there has been for me.”
Hannah Hurley, defending, said that the incident was ‘out of character’ for Ikpo and that he denied that there was 'any sexual element' to the incident. She urged the judge not to send him to prison and she said that ‘this has impacted his mental health’.
His Honour Judge William Ashworth said that Ikpo's role as a doctor was 'a position in which a lot of respect and trust is placed' and that any sexual assault is a 'gross violation'.
He said there was an 'imbalance of power' where ‘the victim is left feeling she is “just a cleaner”’ because of the ‘wholly irresponsible’ way in which Ikpo decided to pursue his ‘own amorous intentions with her.’
He added: "No one is just a cleaner. We are all humans. We are all equal."
Ikpo, who is now based in Orpington, Greater London, was handed given a community order of 24 months, including 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He will also be required to pay £2500 in costs and he will be registered as a sex offender.