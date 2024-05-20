Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile who raped a child and committed “unthinkable” acts have been put behind bars.

Benjamin Bull, 40, of Clare Gardens in Petersfield, has been jailed for 13 years following several sexual atrocities in Waterlooville. He was found guilty by jury today (May 20) of five charges committed in 2020 and 2021 against a girl.

This included rape of a child under 13, causing a child to watch a sexual act, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration. Bull was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Bull, 40, of Clare Gardens in Petersfield, was jailed for 13 years at Portsmouth Crown Court after carrying out sexual atrocities against a girl in Waterlooville. Picture: Hampshire police/César Moreno Huerta

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the five-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, the judge commended the victim's bravery for speaking out. They added that Bull remains a significant risk to members of the public and in particular young girls.

Detective Constable Hannah Owen, from the Eastern Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The victim in this case showed immeasurable bravery in coming forward and incredible courage throughout the investigation and court process. Without her, we would not have secured this result.

“We are very happy with today’s result, which means that Bull will now face the consequences of his predatory and unthinkable actions. I am pleased we can give the victim the outcome the case deserved and sincerely hope that this sentence helps her begin to move forward with her life.

“We take all allegations of sexual abuse and rape extremely seriously, and we have specially trained teams that can investigate these kinds of offences and provide support to victims. If you have experienced these kinds of offences we can make a commitment to you that you will be heard and listened to, and your report will be believed. We are determined to put victims first and relentlessly pursue offenders, especially when investigating these kinds of cases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad