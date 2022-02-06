The incident happened in the Queen Elizabeth Country Park near Petersfield last weekend.

Visitors to the park are being reminded to ‘please, please keep your dog on a lead’.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park. Picture: SDNPA

In a statement on Facebook, Queen Elizabeth Country Park’s account said: ‘We are sad to have to tell you but a pregnant ewe was killed on Butser last weekend caused by a dog that was not on a lead.

‘Please please please keep your dog on a lead whilst on the top of Butser Hill.

‘It was distressing for everyone who had to witness this and for the Rangers who had to deal with it. Thank you.’

