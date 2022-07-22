The commemorations dated back to the late 1800s and were taken last Sunday.

A burglar entered the property in Dover Street, Southampton, through the back door, after going through a rear garden in Bath Street.

PC Sparks, of Hampshire police, described the bowls medals - won between 1890 and 1898 - as 'priceless' and 'irreplaceable'. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Items worth roughly £1800 were taken from the address.

Ten bowls medals belonging to the occupant’s great-granddad were among the stolen valuables.

One of them is a William IV £2 coin, made of 22 carat gold.

A Lumix TZ100 camera and a Panasonic DMC camera, worth £900 between them, were also pilfered.

Hampshire police have released a CCTV image of the man they wish to speak to in relation to the burglary. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

The man used stolen debit and credit cards from the address at a nearby Esso garage, on Lodge Road.

Hampshire Constabulary released a CCTV image of the male they wish to speak to.

PC Sparks said: ‘These medals are priceless to their owner and we are hoping you can help us reunite him with an important piece of his family history.

‘His great-grandfather was a founding member of county bowls in Hampshire, and won the medals between 1890 and 1898 – so these precious heirlooms are irreplaceable.

‘We are also releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. If you are in the image, or know who he is, please get in touch.’