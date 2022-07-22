Police name Portsmouth man charged with sexual assault on teenager in Fratton

Charles Temearauebikonte Okiy, 37, of New Road East, has been charged with one count of assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body/a thing and four counts of sexual assault on a female.

The charge comes after it was reported to police that between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, July 17, the 16-year-old was walking along St Mary’s Road, Fratton when she was approached by an unknown male.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She was touched inappropriately and sexually assaulted on the footbridge over the railway tracks, near the entrance of Kingston Recreation Ground.

The victim has been supported by specialist officers.

Police announced on Wednesday, July 20, that they had made an arrest as part of the investigation into the sexual assault.