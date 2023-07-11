Carl Anthony David Lloyd, 44, has been put back behind bars after traumatising victims during his burglary spree. He was handed a five-year prison sentence at Southampton Crown Court while at HMP Winchester.

Lloyd pleaded found guilty to one count of burglary on Hayling Island, and was then found guilty by jury of a further burglary at a private property in South Gorley, New Forest. Detective Constable Sarah Down led the investigation.

She said: ‘Your home is somewhere you should feel safe – which is why dwelling burglaries can be so traumatic for those affected, beyond the impact of the belongings that are stolen. Carl Lloyd is a prolific offender who will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars for the crimes that he has committed.’

Court heard that Lloyd entered the Yew Tree Inn on Havant Road on April 29, 2022, at 3.25pm. He snatched £180 from the till and was confronted by staff.

Unperturbed, Lloyd fled the scene. He was later arrested and pleaded guilty during a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on January 18 this year.

One month on from the pub raid, on May 25, 2022, Lloyd broke into a home in South Gorley between 11.40am and midday. The victim found the 44-year-old looking around in the hallway and promptly challenged him.

After claiming he was looking for accommodation and had been directed to the property, the thief fled. He was arrested soon afterwards.

During a Southampton Crown Court trial on April 26 this year, he was convicted by a jury of house burglary. He received his five-year sentence at the same court on Friday (July 7).