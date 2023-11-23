A prolific fly tipper who used residents’ backyards as his own personal dumping ground has been convicted.

Glen Rennie, 48, of no fixed address, was convicted after filling residents' backyards with broken cars and rubbish.

Shameless Glen Rennie, 48, was found guilty in Portsmouth Crown Court of two counts of depositing waste without a permit. He was prosecuted by Gosport Borough Council after several complaints from residents.

Court heard he took advantage of landowners who were not around from day to day. Yards behind charity and business premises in Gregson Avenue, Bridgemary, were turned into rubbish heaps.

Backyards filled with rubbish.

Rennie, of no fixed abode, treated a service road behind the properties like his own address – piling it high with broken vehicles and trash. He also used a garage for storage and changed the locks without paying rent, court was told.

It is believed Rennie was trading in car parts and items from house clearances. After being challenged by property owners and council enforcement officers on numerous occasions, he made numerous excuses and never cleaned up his act.

Court heard he blocked attempts to remove the rubbish by parking large vehicles in the way. Council officers placed 24-hour removal notices on these vehicles, but Rennie would move them and return them to the same spot a few weeks later.

Glen Rennie was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Property owners spent almost £15,000 between 2019 and 2022 trying to remove the piles of debris which Rennie left behind – who would then fill the spaces again once they were emptied. The 48-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

Court heard that Rennie showed complete disregard for nearby residents, was scathing about the owners of the properties he was dumping rubbish outside of and would sometimes cast himself has the injured party. Leader of Gosport Borough Council, councillor Peter Chegwyn, was pleased the situation was at an end.