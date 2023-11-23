Southsea woman accused of exposing herself in road and performing sex act at police station appears in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Natalia Gunton, 25, of Waverley Road, Southsea, was charged after allegedly walking along the middle of Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, while exposing herself.
READ NOW: Fatal crash tributes
Police attended the scene and arrested Gunton who then allegedly performed a sex act while in custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre.
Gunton is accused of wilful obstruction of a highway, two charges of criminal damage, indecent behaviour at a police station, threatening behaviour, and exposure following a separate alleged incident on January 9 in Southsea.
Gunton previously failed to leave a prison cell on two previous hearings to attend court and has been remanded in custody since her arrest earlier this year.
The trial has now been listed for February 26 following a further hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court. She remains remanded in custody.