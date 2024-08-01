Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who targeted multiple shops across Hamsphire, West Sussex and Dorset has been jailed.

The offences took place between Saturday, January 6 and Thursday, April 18 and 21 of these offences took place in Hampshire including Hedge End, Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Emsworth, Liphook, Gosport and Fareham. The remaining offences included two in Bournemouth and one in West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been sentenced to 8 months in prison following a shoplifting spree where he targeted a number of shops across Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex. | Creme Egg Pictures (Getty Images), Magistrates Picture - The News

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his shoplifting spree, Richards stole a total of £3463.96 worth of produce and products from 19 different stores, including a total of 798 Cadbury’s Crème Eggs.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s retail crime lead, Chief Inspector Marcus Cator, said: “This sentence is just one result of an ongoing and dedicated focus on targeting our most prolific offenders as effectively as possible.

“We have been working in strong partnership with retailers regarding offenders who repeatedly target stores and victims with their persistent, and often intimidating, criminality.

Read More Prolific Waterlooville shoplifter jailed after stealing shoes from TK Maxx

“As a result of this collaboration with retail partners, we have been able to ensure that we are sharing information and evidence more effectively, resulting in stronger cases being presented to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to continue sending the message to repeat offenders that their behaviour, and the impact it has on its victims, is not acceptable, while also receiving any support they require to help steer them away from shoplifting.

“It is important that we continue to focus on retail crime, protecting victims and ensuring that offenders are held to account for their criminality.”

Southern Co-Op Loss Prevention & Security Manager Gareth J Lewis said: “This outcome is yet another positive example of our ongoing collaborative work with Hampshire Police. The only way for the business community to tackle the evidenced increase in retail crime and the issues that drive the individuals offending, is to work together and to provide the police (and other agencies), with the information and evidence required.”