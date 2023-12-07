Prolific thief, 44, jailed for raids in Southsea, Portsmouth and Fareham

A 44-year-old man from Southsea has been jailed for a total of five months for shoplifting, criminal damage, common assault and public order offences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Devereaux, 44, of Percy Road, Southsea, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court following a number of incidents at shops in Fareham, Southsea and Portsmouth between April and October.

READ NOW: M27 crash

• At 6.45pm on Saturday 15 April, Devereaux caused £220 worth of damage when he smashed vodka bottles at Aldi in Southampton Road, Portsmouth. He pleaded guilty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Just after midday on Thursday 18 May, Devereaux visited the Co-op in Fawcett Road, Southsea and caused £62.40 worth of damage to various items of stock, including a crate of eggs.

• Then, shortly before 9pm on Tuesday 23 May, Devereaux caused £100 worth of damage to various items of stock, at the Co-op in Devonshire Square, Southsea.

• Devereaux stole £4.90 worth of items Wilko in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, at 12.30pm on Wednesday 5 July, to which he pleaded guilty. He was also convicted of a common assault during this incident, and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

• At 2.15pm on Sunday 30 July, Devereaux caused £75 worth of damage at Wilko in West Street, Fareham, to which he pleaded guilty. During this incident, he was also convicted of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / or behaviour, with the intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Just after midday on Tuesday 12 September, Devereaux used threatening / abusive words / behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Somers Road North, Portsmouth.

• And, at 12.40pm on Friday 13 October, Devereaux stole £231.10 worth of alcohol, including Mermaid Gin, from Waitrose in Marmion Road, Southsea.

A police statement said: “Targeting shoplifters is a priority for the district, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are violent to staff or are repeat offenders. We have a city centre team dedicated to catching these offenders and are working with businesses including the Co-Op across the city to target shoplifters.

We'd like to take this opportunity to provide the following advice for business owners in the city. To help protect your business:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Make sure staff are able to use any appropriate security equipment such as panic alarms.

• Make sure CCTV cameras are in good working order, the position provides the best possible coverage and they are serviced annually.

• Remind staff to report any suspicious activity to the manager or the police. Details should also be recorded and include: date, time, description of person.

The community are our eyes and ears and we encourage you to report all incidents as soon as you are able to by calling 101 if it’s not an emergency.

You can also report suspicious activity online by visiting our website: Home | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary