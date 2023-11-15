A prolific thief turned to violence when he crept into his ex-partner’s house while she was asleep and attacked her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ronald Wall, 43, of Lords Street, Portsmouth, admitted actual bodily harm and common assault at a city address on August 6 following the terrifying incident.

READ NOW: Lorry crash

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how drug and alcohol addict Wall injured the woman during the assault. Judge Robert Hill said: “You went to her house and into her bedroom while she was asleep and gave her a thrashing with cuts and bruises sustained in the incident.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronald Wall. Pic: Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how split personality sufferer Wall has a history for shoplifting offences. He also pleaded guilty to shoplifting on two occasions after stealing around £800 worth of goods from supermarkets in March and July.

Jason Halsey, defending, said: (Wall) is a prolific thief but violence is not something he would normally resort to.”

The lawyer said he would “not even argue” to suspend the sentence, adding: “(Wall) likes being inside (jail) as he doesn’t have to take drugs there.”

Mr Halsey added how the “penny had dropped” for Wall that he must not turn to drink and drugs in the future.