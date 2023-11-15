Prolific thief happy to be jailed after creeping into ex-partner's Portsmouth house and attacking her while she slept
Ronald Wall, 43, of Lords Street, Portsmouth, admitted actual bodily harm and common assault at a city address on August 6 following the terrifying incident.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard how drug and alcohol addict Wall injured the woman during the assault. Judge Robert Hill said: “You went to her house and into her bedroom while she was asleep and gave her a thrashing with cuts and bruises sustained in the incident.”
The court heard how split personality sufferer Wall has a history for shoplifting offences. He also pleaded guilty to shoplifting on two occasions after stealing around £800 worth of goods from supermarkets in March and July.
Jason Halsey, defending, said: (Wall) is a prolific thief but violence is not something he would normally resort to.”
The lawyer said he would “not even argue” to suspend the sentence, adding: “(Wall) likes being inside (jail) as he doesn’t have to take drugs there.”
Mr Halsey added how the “penny had dropped” for Wall that he must not turn to drink and drugs in the future.
Wall was jailed for 18 months.