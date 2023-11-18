"Prolific thief" who stole alcohol from Asda jailed following swathe of offences across Gosport and Fareham
Richard Featherstone, 33, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (November 17) after several incidents in Gosport and Fareham. He targeted the Speedfields Park Asda and stole alcohol from the supermarket on three different occasions.
The thefts happened on September 28, October 5 and October 9 this year. In total, £504.10 worth of booze was swiped from the shelves.
He was also found guilty of interfering with a vehicle Catisfield Lane and The Timbers on September 12 – stealing a hooded jacket and wallet from the vehicle parked on The Timbers. Featherstone’s thievery didn’t end there.
He was also found to have stolen £59.94 worth of washing capsules from The Range in Gunners Way, Gosport, on September 9, 2022. Featherstone, of no fixed abode, targeted the store again on September 29, 2022, and grabbed £125 worth of washing tablets and a duvet.
The criminal also failed to surrender to court on October 11 and 20, 2022. Featherstone also tried to steal items from cars several times in that period.
He was found guilty of interference of a vehicle in Watersmeet, Fareham on April 12 and 29, 2022. On May 2, 2022, he interfered with a vehicle in Holmefield Avenue, Helsby Close and Mill Road, Fareham, and twice in Wild Ridings, Titchfield.
There were six further offence in Lee-on-the-Solent on August 13, 2022. For all the offences, Featherstone has been jailed for six months.
Fareham Police said: “He is a prolific thief who has targeted shops and cars across both districts over a long period of time.” The force added they will relentlessly pursue local criminals.