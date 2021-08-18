The burglary at Chiltern Walk, Fareham, resulted in keys being taken from the property before a silver Seat Ibiza was then stolen from a car park behind the property. The car is still missing.

The break-in happened between 8pm on Wednesday August 11 and 9am on Thursday August 12.

It is believed access was gained via a rear window.

Police attend

Police are now appealing for information.

A statement said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious? Have you seen the vehicle? Do you have dash-cam footage between the hours mentioned above?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210320496. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

