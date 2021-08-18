Property in Fareham burgled before keys taken and car stolen as police step up search

A PROPERTY was burgled before a car was stolen sparking a police hunt for the assailant(s).

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:44 am

The burglary at Chiltern Walk, Fareham, resulted in keys being taken from the property before a silver Seat Ibiza was then stolen from a car park behind the property. The car is still missing.

The break-in happened between 8pm on Wednesday August 11 and 9am on Thursday August 12.

It is believed access was gained via a rear window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police attend

Read More

Read More
Crash on A3(M) Farlington leaves all lanes blocked on exit slip as driver flees ...

Police are now appealing for information.

A statement said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious? Have you seen the vehicle? Do you have dash-cam footage between the hours mentioned above?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210320496. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.