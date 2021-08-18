Property in Fareham burgled before keys taken and car stolen as police step up search
A PROPERTY was burgled before a car was stolen sparking a police hunt for the assailant(s).
The burglary at Chiltern Walk, Fareham, resulted in keys being taken from the property before a silver Seat Ibiza was then stolen from a car park behind the property. The car is still missing.
The break-in happened between 8pm on Wednesday August 11 and 9am on Thursday August 12.
It is believed access was gained via a rear window.
Police are now appealing for information.
A statement said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything suspicious? Have you seen the vehicle? Do you have dash-cam footage between the hours mentioned above?
‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210320496. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.’