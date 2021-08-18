The two-car incident happened southbound on the exit slip at junction 5 Farlington at around 7.30am.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Hampshire police roads policing unit posted on social media: ‘Dealing with a 2 vehicle rti at #A3M J5 southbound. One lane re-opened on slip road and recovery on route. One of the drivers has fled the scene and will need talking too in due course.’