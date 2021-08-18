Crash on A3(M) Farlington leaves all lanes blocked on exit slip as driver flees scene and is hunted by police
A CRASH on the A3(M) has left all lanes blocked this morning on an exit slip before a driver fled the scene and is now being hunted by police.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 7:55 am
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 8:14 am
The two-car incident happened southbound on the exit slip at junction 5 Farlington at around 7.30am.
Travel service Romanse reports there are delays on approach.
Hampshire police roads policing unit posted on social media: ‘Dealing with a 2 vehicle rti at #A3M J5 southbound. One lane re-opened on slip road and recovery on route. One of the drivers has fled the scene and will need talking too in due course.’