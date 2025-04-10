Property rental company told to stump up over £1,500 for failing to install landscaping scheme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bishopsgate Property Rentals Ltd, of Oak View in Southampton, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to violating a notice issued under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.
The breach involved failing to implement a landscaping scheme, including planting a hedgerow and installing bat features, as required by Fareham Borough Council.
Magistrates imposed a £500 fine and ordered the company to pay £200 victim surcharge and £968 in costs. The total sum of £1,668 is subject to a collection order.
The court took the company's guilty plea into account when determining the sentence. The offence occurred on or about 6 November 2024, following a notice issued on 5 July 2024.