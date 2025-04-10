Property rental company told to stump up over £1,500 for failing to install landscaping scheme

By Courtsdesk
Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A property rental company was told to stump up over £1,500 for failing to install a landscaping scheme by Fareham Borough Council.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Bishopsgate Property Rentals Ltd, of Oak View in Southampton, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to violating a notice issued under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The breach involved failing to implement a landscaping scheme, including planting a hedgerow and installing bat features, as required by Fareham Borough Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates imposed a £500 fine and ordered the company to pay £200 victim surcharge and £968 in costs. The total sum of £1,668 is subject to a collection order.

The court took the company's guilty plea into account when determining the sentence. The offence occurred on or about 6 November 2024, following a notice issued on 5 July 2024.

Related topics:Courtsdesk
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice