Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A property rental company was told to stump up over £1,500 for failing to install a landscaping scheme by Fareham Borough Council.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Bishopsgate Property Rentals Ltd, of Oak View in Southampton, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to violating a notice issued under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The breach involved failing to implement a landscaping scheme, including planting a hedgerow and installing bat features, as required by Fareham Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates imposed a £500 fine and ordered the company to pay £200 victim surcharge and £968 in costs. The total sum of £1,668 is subject to a collection order.

The court took the company's guilty plea into account when determining the sentence. The offence occurred on or about 6 November 2024, following a notice issued on 5 July 2024.