£2,000 stolen from MAKE at Aldingbourne Enterprise Portsmouth charity shop and cafe as police investigate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Between the night of Saturday, April 20 and the following morning, charity shop and cafe MAKE at Aldingbourne Enterprise in Fratton was targeted by theives. Hampshire police are investigating the shocking incident.
Writing on social media, a spokesperson for MAKE said: “Regretfully, Make was broken into at the weekend. We have been overwhelmed by the kindness the community have showed us through this tough time. If anyone has any information of someone forcefully entering or any sightings of anyone leaving Make from 4.30pm Saturday to 11am Sunday please could they share with us. All information will be treated with confidence.”
With proceeds going to The Aldingbourne Trust, MAKE is run by adults with learning disabilities and autism, which helps enable them to “lead independent lives and gain employment within the community.” A JustGiving page has been launched to support the charity following the theft, and you can view it here.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “At some time overnight between Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 offender/s forced entry to MAKE at Aldingbourne Enterprise, Cornwall Road, Portsmouth. Once inside they took a safe containing around £2000. Investigations are ongoing.”