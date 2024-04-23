According to a spokesperson from Cosham station, the incident is currently taking place at the Veolia UK Portsmouth Materials Recovery Facility in Quartremaine Road - which is home to an “energy recovery facility” or incinerator.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told The News: “Multiple crews are in attendance at a fire in a commercial building off Quartremaine road in Portsmouth. There are currently five fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and command support vehicles on site. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using jets to tackle the fire.”