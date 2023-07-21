News you can trust since 1877
Psychiatric reports ordered for woman, 25, charged with murder of mum

Psychiatric reports are to be prepared on a 25-year-old woman charged with the murder of her mother, a court has heard.
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:16 BST

The body of Anna Jones, 44, was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.

Her daughter Bronwyn Jones, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Pictured: Winchester Crown Court Solent News & Photo AgencyPictured: Winchester Crown Court Solent News & Photo Agency
The court heard that psychiatric reports are being prepared on the defendant ahead of a plea hearing to be held on September 15 with a trial set for October 23.

Following the brief hearing, Judge Timothy Mousley KC remanded the defendant in custody until the next hearing.

The other daughter of the victim said in a tribute released after her death: “I love my mum, she meant everything to me, she was my world.

“I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.”