The body of Anna Jones, 44, was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.

Pictured: Winchester Crown Court Solent News & Photo Agency

The court heard that psychiatric reports are being prepared on the defendant ahead of a plea hearing to be held on September 15 with a trial set for October 23.

Following the brief hearing, Judge Timothy Mousley KC remanded the defendant in custody until the next hearing.

The other daughter of the victim said in a tribute released after her death: “I love my mum, she meant everything to me, she was my world.