Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s police and crime commissioner Donna Jones has reflected on her ‘achievements and challenges’ of her first year in office after releasing her annual report for 2021/22. The report, which covers from when she took post in May 2021 up until September 2022, highlights the recruitment of nearly 600 new police officers, extra £200,000 funding for the region to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB), domestic abuse and bespoke support for victims of sexual violence.

It also details the progress against the priorities set out in her Police and Crime Plan and shines a spotlight on key projects to increase the safety of people including the Safer Streets initiatives, perpetrator focused projects and restorative justice.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

Ms Jones said: ‘It’s been a fascinating, busy, productive, and sometimes challenging time. The best part has been meeting so many people, listening to their views and hearing what more we can do, working together, to make communities safer and stronger.

‘To date, I am delighted to say that we are on track to recruit an extra 600 police officers by 2023 after you unequivocally told me you wanted more police on the streets. I have also secured millions of pounds of extra funding which has been invested directly into key initiatives preventing crime in hotspot areas and providing specialist support for victims of crime, the results of which are already being seen and felt in communities, but there is more to do.’