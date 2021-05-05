Public asked to help police identify man as e-fit released following sexual assault on Twyford Avenue
HAMPSHIRE Constabulary has released an e-fit of a man police want to talk to following a sexual assault in Portsmouth.
The incident took place on Twyford Avenue.
A man approached a woman unknown to him and hugged her forcefully before kissing her on the neck.
The woman was not injured.
Officers have been conducting inquiries after the incident on February 14, which happened just before 7.25pm, and today are asking the public if they can identify the man pictured in the e-fit.
This man is described as black, five foot 10 inches tall, skinny, in his mid 30s, and wearing a khaki jacket with side pockets and a black top underneath.
He is described as clean shaven with a skinny face and visible cheekbones.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210056262.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.