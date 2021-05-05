Portsmouth man must pay £1,352 after appearing in court for damaging iPhone 8

Emma Jones, 34, of Charden Road, Gosport, admitted driving while banned in Charden Road, Gosport, on January 13.

Magistrates fined her £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned for four months.

Hampshire traffic police. Picture Ian Hargreaves (151954-20)

Sam Bazley, 36, of Western Parade, Southsea, was found guilty of damaging an iPhone 8 on March 15 last year.

He was fined £515 with £700 compensation to pay.

He must pay a £52 surcharge and £85 costs, totalling £1,352.

Magistrates cleared him of assault by beating.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse portsmouth news breaking

Daniel Dixon, 23, of Lawrence Road, Southsea, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Southsea on September 5 last year.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £34 surcharge and £40 costs.

Mark Wall, 59, of Stoke Gardens, Gosport, admitted drink-driving at the Meridian Centre car park in Elm Lane, Havant, on January 22.

Magistrates fined him £461 with a £45 surcharge and £85 costs.

A test revealed he had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

He was banned for 18 months.

Ben Whitford, 19, of Queen Street, Portsea, admitted drink-driving in The Hard on January 23

A test revealed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He must pay an £80 fine and £85 surcharge.

He was banned for 12 months.

Joshua Gunn, 30, of St Michael's Road, Southsea, admitted assaulting an emergency worker on May 5 last year in Portsmouth.

He was jailed for 28 days.

Owen Monckton, 20, of Lynn Crescent, Fareham, admitted driving while banned in Cutter Avenue, Warsash, on January 28.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must pay complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for two months.

Monckton also admitted driving without insurance or a licence.

Andrew Richards, 42, of Malthouse Lane, Fareham, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Washington Road, Buckland, on October 26 last year.

Magistrates imposed a £300 fine with £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

