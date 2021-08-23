Public praised after missing woman who vanished from Queen Alexandra Hospital is found

A library photo of a police officer pictured in Derby Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jennifer Knottley vanished from Queen Alexandra Hospital at 12.30pm yesterday.

The 35-year-old’s disappearance sparked an urgent appeal for police, with search teams being deployed to find her.

Officers thought she may have been driving a grey Seat Ibiza.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking yesterday afternoon, a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We, and her family, are concerned for her welfare and are now asking members of the public to report any sightings of Jennifer to us.’

Following more than 12 hours of searching, police announced at 2am that Jennifer, from Maidstone in Kent.

An official from Hampshire police added: ‘We are now in a position to confirm that missing 35-year-old Jennifer has been located. As ever, your help with sharing our appeal to locate Jennifer really is appreciated by us all.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron