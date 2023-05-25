Andrew Havinga, 27, is wanted on recall to prison, having been serving a sentence for robbery in 2018 before his release.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate Havinga – seen smirking in his police custody picture – but have now turned to the public for assistance to find the fugitive from Southampton. Havinga is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

‘It is believed he will still be in the Southampton area. If you have information on his whereabouts report this on our website, or by calling 101, and quote reference 44230195689. If a crime is in progress, then please dial 999,’ a police statement said.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found assisting him to evade us could also be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.’

