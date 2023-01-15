Public warn public 'do not approach' wanted Michael Smith of Chandler’s Ford as manhunt launched
POLICE have urged the public not to approach a wanted man and to call 999 if they see him.
Michael Smith, 37, is wanted on recall to prison. A manhunt has been launched by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to find him.
Smith, from Chandler’s Ford, has links to Eastleigh, Petersfield and Bishopstoke. Police said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him, and these enquiries continue.
‘In the meantime, we are also asking for the public to report any sightings of Michael, or any information relating to his whereabouts. He is described as white, 6ft tall and of athletic build.
‘If you see him, do not approach him, and instead call 999. We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Michael Smith to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220429104, or make an online report.