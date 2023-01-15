Michael Smith, 37, is wanted on recall to prison. A manhunt has been launched by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary to find him.

NOW READ: Police confirm man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Southsea flat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, from Chandler’s Ford, has links to Eastleigh, Petersfield and Bishopstoke. Police said: ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him, and these enquiries continue.

Police have launched a manhunt to find wanted Michael Smith. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘In the meantime, we are also asking for the public to report any sightings of Michael, or any information relating to his whereabouts. He is described as white, 6ft tall and of athletic build.

‘If you see him, do not approach him, and instead call 999. We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Michael Smith to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220429104, or make an online report.