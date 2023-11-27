Punters determined to save a pub that has been the heart of a Drayton community for decades have submitted an application to the council to take it over.

As reported on Friday, pub company Greene King was branded as “disgusting” for its “underhand tactics” after shutting the doors two days early to the Manor House pub in Court Lane.

The pub was set to close its doors yesterday (Sunday) following the shock announcement by the UK pub chain leaving locals angry at not even being given the chance to have a final drink goodbye. Workers were seen on site boarding up the pub and residents are now angry at having to view the “horrendous” sight.

The Manor House boarded up. Pic: Pete Turrner

Campaign group Save the Manor House, which launched a petition with nearly 2,000 signatories, has now revealed it has approached Portsmouth City Council about the community taking over the pub.

A social media post said: “We have spent the last three weeks preparing everything we could and gathering as much information as our brains could take in order to be able to send over an application to Portsmouth City Council with a request to list the Manor House as an Asset of Community Value, giving us all a right to bid.

“The council now has up to eight weeks to make their decision, halting a sale. Should we be successful, we will be given a six-month moratorium period to raise funds and submit a final bid. Greene King has the right to oppose and the process is potentially very long winded, but we have seen other pubs succeed and they are thriving.

“This has been such a daunting task, but it is our only hope now of keeping the pub. Thank you to everyone who has pitched in so far and for all of the support and kind words. If we, the community, are given this opportunity, the hard work really begins and we will need each and every one of you on board. We hope to give you some good news soon.”

Nearby resident Pete Taylor has added his voice to those angered about Greene King’s handling of the affair. He said: “As a client and neighbour for more than 40 years we are pretty disgusted with the lack of communication from Greene King …in fact none of us as neighbours were given any information about the closure and subsequent boarding up of the premises.