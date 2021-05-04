Bradley Walker, 27, of Widley Place, Purbrook, last month admitted assault by beating and harassing his ex.

But on the day he walked out of his Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court sentencing on April 9 he continued to contact her.

Prosecutor Graham Heath said Walker left 100 voicemails, and sent her between 100-150 emails.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In court today he admitted flouting the order between April 9 and Monday this week.

One email talked about him being ‘about to die’ and asking if she was ‘happy you’ve killed a mother’s son’.

A voicemail said ‘look good by the way’. Mr Heath said: ‘That’s caused her concern because she’s felt that this is a case of him actually seeing her.’

The self-employed labourer also said: ‘Thanks for phoning the cops, I’m handing myself in today. Hope you’re happy I’m gone for five years.’

In a statement the woman said: ‘The relationship ended months ago. I don’t wish to have any further contact with him.

‘I can’t even have a friendship with him without his behaviour worsening.

‘This causes me considerable anxiety. I suffer from PTSD which can cause panic attacks and blackouts.

‘I know how aggressive he can be. The contact causes me harassment, alarm and distress.’

Walker will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 28.

He was remanded into custody as magistrates said he risked causing ‘mental injury’ to her.

Walker was previously handed a 12-month community order with 50 hours’ unpaid work and 30 days’ rehabilitation activities for the assault, harassment and sending a malicious communication in November 2020.

