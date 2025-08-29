Brand new pushchair stolen from Hedge End Smyths Toys as police search for man and woman
The item was brought out of Smyths Toys in Tolibar Way, Hedge End, without being paid for. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released a picture of a man and a woman they wish to speak to.
The force said: “During the incident, which occurred between 4.40pm and 4.55pm on Wednesday, June 18, it’s reported that a pushchair, valued at £300, was stolen. We believe the man and woman in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you witnessed anything of the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
The woman is described as white, roughly 5ft 6ins tall, aged in her 40s, and was driving in a gold Volvo. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44250268593. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous reports can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or by writing a report on its website.