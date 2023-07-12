News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
Quick-fire action taken by police deploying special powers to remove travellers who ambushed D-Day Story car park in Southsea

Quick-fire action was taken by police deploying special powers to remove travellers who ambushed the D-Day Story car park in Southsea on Tuesday afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:36 BST

More than 12 caravans and vehicles took control of the car park to the popular museum which tells the story of brave war heroes during the Allied invasion in June 1944. But within just a few hours the blitzkrieg action from Hampshire police saw the nomads surrender and leave the Clarence Esplanade site.

Portsmouth City Council had also joined forces with police and announced it was fighting back to remove the interlopers from the premises of the historic visitor attraction. “We are aware and taking necessary action,” a council spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Travellers at the D Day car park in Southsea, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (110723-6421)
Travellers at the D Day car park in Southsea, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (110723-6421)
Police confirmed they had opted to use their special powers of Section 61 to ensure the car park was liberated and available for the public to use.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following a review of the circumstances surrounding the encampment we utilised these powers yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 11) and the group left without the need for additional police resources to attend.

“Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary. We work closely with landowners and our partners to ensure that a robust approach is taken against unauthorised encampments within legal parameters.

“Our partnership work also seeks to identify repeat locations where there has been criminality or disorder in order to target harden these sites.”

Travellers at the D Day car park in Southsea, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (110723-6424)
Travellers at the D Day car park in Southsea, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (110723-6424)