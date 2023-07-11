Travellers ambush D-Day Story car park in Southsea as council fights back
Travellers have ambushed the D-Day Story car park in Southsea after pitching up this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:55 BST
Around 12 caravans and vehicles have swamped the car park to the popular museum which tells the story of the brave war heroes during the Allied invasion in June 1944.
Portsmouth City Council has confirmed it is aware of the illegal encampment and is fighting back to remove the nomads from the premises of the historic visitor attraction. ‘We are aware and taking necessary action,’ a council spokeswoman said.