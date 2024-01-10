Rab jackets, Montane hoodies and Barbour coat stolen from shop in Hedge End as police hunt thieves
Rab jackets, Montane hoodies and a Barbour jacket were all swiped from the shelves of Cotswold Outdoor in Lower Northam Road, Hedge End. The theft took place 11.10am on Sunday, December 17.
In total, £817 worth of clothing was stolen. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released three CCTV images following the incident. The force said: “We believe the man and woman in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.”
The man is described as white, 6ft tall, aged roughly between 35 and 40 and of a skinny build. He has dark hair, tattoos on his hands and was wearing a cap. “If you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us,” police added.
"You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230514358.” People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.