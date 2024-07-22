Disorder broke out during the Championship play-off semi final between Southampton and West Brownwich Albion on May 17. Southampton went on to win the match 3-1.

Two police officers were allegedly assaulted during the game and as well as nine incidents where supporters threw projectiles at other fans – including three flares and a chair. There were also five incidents of affray.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, deputy district commander for Southampton and who oversaw the policing operation for the game, said: “We absolutely do not want to prevent the celebration of such occasions, but there was a small number of supporters who used it as an opportunity to commit offences, and this will not be tolerated.

"Not only does this put the safety of other supporters in danger, as well as stewards, and the many other people who work close to pitch side at a professional football game, it damages the reputation of the club and its fans. Our team have been working hard since the match to identify anyone involved. However, we do now have a small number of supporters we wish to identify with your help.

"If you do recognise any of these supporters, or indeed you see a photo of yourself then please make contact with us. Our teams of expert spotters will also be keeping a close eye as the football season gets underway again to identify and speak with any of those in these pictures if we do not do so before then.

"The vast majority of those attending the football do so without any incident, but for the very small minority who try to use it as an opportunity behave inappropriately or outside the law, the message from us is really clear; we will not tolerate it and will take action.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240304463. Anonymous reports can be submitted to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

1 . Southampton vs West Brom football disorder Violence broke out between supporters during an EFL Championship play-off semi final. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales

2 . Southampton vs West Brom football disorder Police are searching for football fans they believe to be involved in fights and assaults at the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi final between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales

3 . Southampton vs West Brom football disorder Police are searching for football fans they believe to be involved in fights and assaults at the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi final between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales