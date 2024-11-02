Range Rover fire near Yateley sparks police investigation

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 12:16 BST
A Range Rover has been destroyed after police discovered the car on fire in a wooded area.

Police were called by the fire service at around 11pm on October 31 to a report of a car on fire in the woodland just off Vigo Lane, near Yateley.

Most Popular

It is believed the car was involved in a collision where it left the road, hit a tree and then collided with an electricity sub station, causing a fire to ignite.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were called by the fire service at around 11pm on October 31 to a report of a car on fire in the woodland just off Vigo Lane, Yateley.placeholder image
Police were called by the fire service at around 11pm on October 31 to a report of a car on fire in the woodland just off Vigo Lane, Yateley. | Hampshire Police

The police have been conducting enquiries to establish the identity of the car and its driver.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “At this time, we can say the car is a Range Rover with black alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a twin exhaust.

“If you were driving this vehicle please come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area that evening with dash cam footage of any Range Rovers.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44240475120. For more information about reporting to the police online, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthTrafficPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice