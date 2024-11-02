A Range Rover has been destroyed after police discovered the car on fire in a wooded area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the car was involved in a collision where it left the road, hit a tree and then collided with an electricity sub station, causing a fire to ignite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called by the fire service at around 11pm on October 31 to a report of a car on fire in the woodland just off Vigo Lane, Yateley. | Hampshire Police

The police have been conducting enquiries to establish the identity of the car and its driver.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “At this time, we can say the car is a Range Rover with black alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a twin exhaust.

“If you were driving this vehicle please come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area that evening with dash cam footage of any Range Rovers.”