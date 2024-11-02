Range Rover fire near Yateley sparks police investigation
Police were called by the fire service at around 11pm on October 31 to a report of a car on fire in the woodland just off Vigo Lane, near Yateley.
It is believed the car was involved in a collision where it left the road, hit a tree and then collided with an electricity sub station, causing a fire to ignite.
The police have been conducting enquiries to establish the identity of the car and its driver.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “At this time, we can say the car is a Range Rover with black alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a twin exhaust.
“If you were driving this vehicle please come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area that evening with dash cam footage of any Range Rovers.”