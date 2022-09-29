RANKED picture gallery: EFL League One clubs with highest number of football arrests including Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town
FOOTBALL arrests have increased significantly across the UK as police try to tackle disorder.
Data published by the Home Office shows that 2,198 arrests were made in the 2021-22 season,
This is 59 per cent higher compared to the 2018-2019 campaign, when fans were fully allowed to attend matches before any Covid-19 disruption.
MORE LIKE THIS: Portsmouth FC statistics for banning orders and football arrests, EFL League One Clubs with highest number of supporters banned
Across 1,609 football matches last season – 53 per cent of the total number of games played – incidents were reported to police.
This most reported incident was the illegal use of pyrotechnics (729 matches), throwing missiles (561), and public orders or anti-social behaviour incidents involving youth supporters (444).
Jeremy Quin, minister for the Home Office, said: ‘Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.
‘The increase in football-related arrests shows that police are taking firm action to stop this disorder and preserve the enjoyment of the game for fans and families which I wholeheartedly support.’
Figures have been released for the top five divisions in English football.
In this article, every League One club has been ranked from the lowest number of football arrests to the highest.
This figure is compared to the 2018-2019 statistics, a full season where supporters could go to matches.
Be sure to click through all the pages to find out where each League One team is in the standings.