Data published by the Home Office shows that 2,198 arrests were made in the 2021-22 season,

This is 59 per cent higher compared to the 2018-2019 campaign, when fans were fully allowed to attend matches before any Covid-19 disruption.

Across 1,609 football matches last season – 53 per cent of the total number of games played – incidents were reported to police.

This most reported incident was the illegal use of pyrotechnics (729 matches), throwing missiles (561), and public orders or anti-social behaviour incidents involving youth supporters (444).

Jeremy Quin, minister for the Home Office, said: ‘Our football clubs are at the heart of our communities, and it is unacceptable that the game we all love is tarnished by a minority of selfish troublemakers.

‘The increase in football-related arrests shows that police are taking firm action to stop this disorder and preserve the enjoyment of the game for fans and families which I wholeheartedly support.’

Figures have been released for the top five divisions in English football.

In this article, every League One club has been ranked from the lowest number of football arrests to the highest.

This figure is compared to the 2018-2019 statistics, a full season where supporters could go to matches.

1. Burton Albion - 24 In total, zero Burton Albion supporters were arrested in the 2021-2022 season - one fan was arrested in the 2018-2019 campaign. Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales

2. Cheltenham Town - 23 In total, zero Cheltenham Town supporters were arrested in the 2021-2022 season - 2 fans were arrested in the 2018-2019 campaign. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Forest Green - 22 In total, three Forest Green supporters were arrested in the 2021-2022 season - one fan was arrested in the 2018-2019 campaign. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood Town - 21 In total, three Fleetwood Town supporters were arrested in the 2021-2022 season - four fans were arrested in the 2018-2019 campaign. Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales