A man has been jailed for rape and coercive and controlling behaviour towards a terrified woman in her 30s who was forced to have sex with her attacker.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Cromar | Hants police

Luke Cromar, 30, was sentenced to nine years in prison for inflicting humiliating abuse on the woman for two years. Police were called in January this year by the victim, who reported that Cromar had been mentally and physically abusive towards her on many occasions since the summer of 2022.

During this period, incidents included Cromar monitoring the victim’s whereabouts by setting up a smart speaker inside her home, assaulting and threatening her, causing her to fear violence. She was also forced to have sex with Cromar, for fear of violence and assault if she did not do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Western Operation Amberstone team, which specialises in rape and serious sexual assault, led to the arrest and charge of Cromar, of Bramley Crescent.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of vaginal rape, oral rape, assault by penetration and coercive and controlling behaviour, however a jury found him guilty of all counts following a trial at Southampton Crown Court.

He has now been sentenced to eight years in prison for these charges, with an additional year for breaching an existing suspended sentence.

Detective Constable Marie Leather, who led the investigation, said: “Cromar’s prolonged period of abuse, violence and coercive and controlling behaviour, which spanned two years in total, has understandably had a severe impact on the victim, which will stay with her forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While nothing can take that away, I hope that this sentence goes some way into helping her move forward with her life, knowing that Cromar is now behind bars.

“Coercive and controlling behaviour is an act or pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim. This controlling behaviour is often designed to make a person dependent by isolating them from support, exploiting them, depriving them of independence and regulating their everyday behaviour.

“I am so grateful to the victim and commend her courage in coming forward and reporting what had been happening to her. Her bravery throughout the investigation and criminal justice process has helped us put Cromar in jail for what he has done.

“If you have been the victim of rape, sexual abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour, or any form of domestic abuse, please don’t suffer in silence - please report it to us. You will be listened to and you will be supported.”