Wickham Horse Fair has been officially cancelled this year due to ‘current Covid restrictions’.

However despite the cancellation a number of people and horse boxes turned up in Wickham this morning.

ROMANSE tweeted earlier: ‘Bridge Street & The Square from A334 Winchester Rd is CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS due to crowd control.’

Crowds of travellers defied police today by turning up for an historic horse fair which had been cancelled. Picture: Roger Arbon/Solent News & Photo Agency - UK +44 (0) 2380 458800

The road has now reopened, according to our reporter at the scene.

Pictures from Wickham this morning show large crowds and a number of horses in the village.

There was a strong police presence with 30 officers and dozens of vehicles in the area.

Police officers in Wickham

