Ian Willett, 23, was wanted by police for breaching his licence conditions and breaking sex offender notification requirements.

Willett had been jailed last year for 40 months for sexual assault and assault by beating and kidnap.

Registered sex offender Ian Willett, 23, of Waterlooville, has been handed a further jail term after breaching his licence conditions and going on the run from police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

He attacked at woman at Newport bus station, Isle of Wight, and dragged her towards Church Litten Park.

The woman fought back and managed to get away.

Following his release from prison, Willett had to stay at an approved premises in Waterlooville.

He is also required to inform police of any change of address within three days, including if he had no fixed abode, and to register any online usernames with Hampshire Constabulary.

This is part of Willett’s sex offender notification requirements.

On June 5, he absconded from his approved premises, and police found he had created online usernames which he had not registered.

Police issued an appeal to the public for help in finding Willett on Wednesday.

The sex offenderwas arrested on the Isle of Wight on the same day.

Willett was charged yesterday with two counts of breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

The 23-year-old was also recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions, and will serve the remainder of his previous sentence.

He admitted the notification requirement breaches at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court.

Willett was handed an additional eight-month prison term, and had to pay £85 in costs, and a £128 victim surcharge

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Edis said Willett was arrested within hours of publishing the wanted appeal.

He added: ‘We are very grateful to the local community who supported our efforts to locate Willett after he absconded.

‘Licence conditions and notification requirements are legally binding, and are put in place to protect the public by ensuring individuals do not re-offend.

‘There are of course those individuals, like Willett, who show absolute disregard for this.

‘We invest significant resources into the management of sex offenders and the protection of the public, and take this duty very seriously.