Remorseless Gosport paedophile who molested girl, 8, and found guilty of historic crimes to be sentenced
Shaun Hewer, 65, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court of five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14 during the 1970s and 1980s earlier this month.
The offences happened in Gosport and Portsmouth. He was found not guilty of one offence of indecent assault on the same girl.
Hewer was due to be sentenced on Thursday but will now be sentenced on December 5. He remains remanded in custody.
In May 2021 Hewer was jailed for four and a half years for two sexual assaults on a girl after he was caught kissing and molesting her in 2019. The incident shattered the girl’s confidence – but could have been worse but for a woman spotting the attack.
Judge Timothy Mousley KC said at the time Hewer thought he had “got (the child) on her own” before the woman – who was was “significantly distressed” by what she caught by chance – swung into action.
The judge said: “Your intention was clear, you were intent on abusing her. How far you intended to go was not entirely clear.”