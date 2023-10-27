News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Remorseless Gosport paedophile who molested girl, 8, and found guilty of historic crimes to be sentenced

A remorseless paedophile from Gosport recently found guilty of his latest child sex crimes was due to appear in court.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shaun Hewer, 65, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court of five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14 during the 1970s and 1980s earlier this month.

READ NOW: Police hunt down man

The offences happened in Gosport and Portsmouth. He was found not guilty of one offence of indecent assault on the same girl.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hewer was due to be sentenced on Thursday but will now be sentenced on December 5. He remains remanded in custody.

In May 2021 Hewer was jailed for four and a half years for two sexual assaults on a girl after he was caught kissing and molesting her in 2019. The incident shattered the girl’s confidence – but could have been worse but for a woman spotting the attack.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC said at the time Hewer thought he had “got (the child) on her own” before the woman – who was was “significantly distressed” by what she caught by chance – swung into action.

The judge said: “Your intention was clear, you were intent on abusing her. How far you intended to go was not entirely clear.”