RESIDENTS in Hill Head and Stubbington are being warned about burglars targeting the area after intruders in balaclavas raided a house with people inside last Friday.
Two offenders entered a house on Crofton Lane, Hill Head, between 7.10pm and 7.20pm where they stole watches, jewellery and handbags before they were scared off. ‘The two offenders, who were dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, were disturbed by the house occupants who were at home at the time,’ a police statement said.
Giving warning to people in the area, the force statement said: ‘It is possible that the offenders may have also tried to target other addresses in the area around this time, so we are asking anyone who lives in the Hill Head and Stubbington areas to please check their CCTV cameras or Dash Cameras from Friday evening.
‘Have you captured anyone acting suspiciously, or any suspicious vehicles in your neighbourhood? If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting 44220506952.’