Two offenders entered a house on Crofton Lane, Hill Head, between 7.10pm and 7.20pm where they stole watches, jewellery and handbags before they were scared off. ‘The two offenders, who were dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, were disturbed by the house occupants who were at home at the time,’ a police statement said.

Giving warning to people in the area, the force statement said: ‘It is possible that the offenders may have also tried to target other addresses in the area around this time, so we are asking anyone who lives in the Hill Head and Stubbington areas to please check their CCTV cameras or Dash Cameras from Friday evening.

